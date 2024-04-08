Delhi HC Reserves Order on BJP Leader Gaurav Bhatia's Defamation Suit

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday reserved orders on pleas filed by Senior Advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia in defamation case seeking directions to several Youtube channels and X (twitter accounts) to remove videos and posts alleging that he was "beaten up" by lawyers at Noida Court.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court issued notice to various Youtube Channels an social media handles over the pleas by Bhatia for allegedly making defamatory statements against him in connection with an incident at Noida court where he was mishandled.

Represented through Advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma, Bhatia has sough a direction to the 13 defendants to pay damages of Rs 2 crore for allegedly making defamatory statements against him on their X and YouTube platforms. The application sought court to issue directions to remove the "offending content".

The HC noted that "something very unfortunate" had happened while adding that even the SC has taken the cognizance of the incident.

The Suit sought permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants to prevent them from publishing any defamatory content against Bhatia.

Taking a note of the incident on March 21, SC issued notice to the president and secretary of the the Janpad Diwani Evam Faujdari Bar Association. The matter was mentiond by the Senior advocate Vikas Singh before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who directed the registration of a suo motu petition over the incident which occurred on March 20 in the district court where lawyers were on a strike.



