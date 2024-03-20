The petition seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore over various defamatory statements allegedly made by Mahua Moitra in the media. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on a petition filed by Advocate Jai Ananth Dehadrai, seeking compensation of rupees two crore over various defamatory and libelous statements allegedly made by Moitra against Dehadrai in the media. The high court has set the next hearing on April 8.

In the plea, Dehadrai has reportedly sought interim relief from the court over alleged defamatory remarks by the TMC leader.

Earlier, on Tuesday, anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the cash-for-query allegations against Moitra, and submit findings before it within six months, news agency PTI reported, citing the order.

The Lokpal directive came while deciding a complaint by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra had asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year for “unethical conduct”, has moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion. She has been renominated by the TMC as its candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

