×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Delhi High Court Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

The petition filed by Advocate Jai Ananth Dehadrai, seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore over various defamatory statements allegedly made by Moitra in the media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Mahua Moitra
The petition seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore over various defamatory statements allegedly made by Mahua Moitra in the media. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on a petition filed by Advocate Jai Ananth Dehadrai, seeking compensation of rupees two crore over various defamatory and libelous statements allegedly made by Moitra against Dehadrai in the media. The high court has set the next hearing on April 8.

In the plea, Dehadrai has reportedly sought interim relief from the court over alleged defamatory remarks by the TMC leader.

Advertisement

Earlier, on Tuesday, anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the cash-for-query allegations against Moitra, and submit findings before it within six months, news agency PTI reported, citing the order. 

The Lokpal directive came while deciding a complaint by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra had asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Advertisement

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year for “unethical conduct”, has moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion. She has been renominated by the TMC as its candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.
 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

2 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

6 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

8 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

10 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

10 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

10 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

12 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

15 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

16 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

16 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

17 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

18 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo