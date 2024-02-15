Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was shaken by a threatening email received by the court's Registrar General, according to media reports. The email, ominously warning of a bomb blast scheduled for Thursday, February 15, has prompted authorities to take immediate action.

The email, rife with menace, outlined plans for what it described as the "biggest bomb explosion" to hit Delhi. "I will blow you up with a bomb on February 15. This blast will be the biggest in Delhi. Deploy as much security as possible and call all the ministers and we will blow you up together," the email declared, sending shockwaves through the court administration.

In response to the alarming threat, authorities swiftly mobilized, heightening security measures around the court complex to ensure the safety of all personnel and visitors. Police presence has been significantly increased, with additional personnel deployed to monitor and secure the premises.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…