Published 13:58 IST, August 21st 2024

Delhi High court Seeks NIA's Response on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea

Delhi court has sought the NIA's response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Engineer Rashid
Delhi court has sought the NIA's response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
