Published 13:58 IST, August 21st 2024
Delhi High court Seeks NIA's Response on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea
Delhi court has sought the NIA's response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi court has sought the NIA's response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.
