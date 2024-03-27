Delhi High Court To Shortly Deliver Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will shortly deliver verdict on a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal in his plea, had challenged his arrest and ED remand, urging the Delhi High Court to order his immediate release from ED custody.

Kejriwal claimed that his arrest on the cusp of elections was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Advertisement

He was arrested by ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to liquor scam and was remanded to ED custody till March 28.

(This is a breaking copy)