  • Delhi Hit By Massive Traffic Jams On Diwali Eve, Commuters Wait On Roads For Hours

Published 00:19 IST, October 31st 2024

Delhi Hit By Massive Traffic Jams On Diwali Eve, Commuters Wait On Roads For Hours

Traffic congestion was also seen on the Lado Sarai-Mehrauli route, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dwarka's Ashirwad Chowk and the Sagarpur-Janakpuri route, several commuters shared on social media.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Diwali Traffic
Traffic congestion at NH-24 on the eve of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi | Image: PTI
