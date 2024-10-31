Published 00:19 IST, October 31st 2024
Delhi Hit By Massive Traffic Jams On Diwali Eve, Commuters Wait On Roads For Hours
Traffic congestion was also seen on the Lado Sarai-Mehrauli route, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dwarka's Ashirwad Chowk and the Sagarpur-Janakpuri route, several commuters shared on social media.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Traffic congestion at NH-24 on the eve of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi | Image: PTI
