Delhi Horror: Premature Newborn Baby Girl's Body Found On Terrace
Body of a premature newborn baby girl was found on a terrace in Delhi's Rohini. The police has sent the body for postmortem and accused is yet to be identified.
New Delhi: In a heartbreaking instance, body of a premature newborn baby girl was found on a terrace in Delhi's Rohini area on Friday. Delhi Police has sent the baby girl's body for postmortem and the accused is yet to be identified.
The body of a premature newborn baby was recovered from the terrace of a building in Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini on Friday, police said. "A PCR call was received at 12.12 pm at Prem Nagar Police Station reporting the presence of a newborn baby's body," said a police officer. Upon reaching the location, the police confirmed that it was the body of a newborn female.
Baby's Body Preserved for Postmortem
An initial examination suggested that the baby was not fully developed, indicating a premature birth. The body was immediately sent to a hospital, where it has been preserved for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.
FIR Registered, Accused Yet to be Identified
"An FIR has been registered under Section 94 (concealment of a birth by secretly disposing of a child's dead body) at Prem Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway. We are checking the nearby CCTV to identify the accused," said the police officer.
