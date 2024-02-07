Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Delhi IGI to Noida’s Jewar Airport in 80 Mins: UP Govt Approves Rs 16,000 Cr Rapid Rail Corridor

The Rs 16000 Cr rapid rail corridor greenlit by the UP govt will link Jewar and Delhi airports, increasing Noida's appeal for passengers and easing congestion.

Digital Desk
Noida's Jewar Airport to Delhi’s IGI within 80 Mins Via Rs 16,000 Cr Rapid Rail Corridor
Noida's Jewar Airport to Delhi’s IGI within 80 Mins Via Rs 16,000 Cr Rapid Rail Corridor | Image:Republic / Alstom
Delhi-NCR: The upcoming Noida’s Jewar Airport,is set to be connected to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in just 80 minutes, as per media reports. The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green light to a Rs 16,000 crore rapid rail corridor that will link the two airports, providing seamless connectivity.

Rapid rail corridor to increase Jewar’s Appeal

This rapid rail corridor is being planned by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and the detailed project report is expected to be completed by March. Shailendra Bhatia, the Nodal Officer at Noida International Airport Limited, mentioned to an English daily  that once the project commences, it is anticipated to be finished in four years.

The primary aim of this rail corridor is not only to connect the Noida and Delhi airports but also to establish efficient connectivity with various parts of Delhi. This initiative is expected to augment the appeal of the Noida Airport, attracting passengers and easing the overflow of traffic from the Delhi Airport.

Further, the Noida Airport, scheduled to host its inaugural flight later this year, has already secured agreements with IndiGo and Akasa Air for flight operations. Notably, while the Delhi Airport is operated by the GMR group, the Noida Airport's operation contract has been awarded to Zurich Airport.

Noida airport link to integrate with Delhi Meerut and Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rails

The proposed Noida airport link will extend from the Ghaziabad station, serving as an interchange station for the Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail Transport. Passengers will also have the option to connect to the under-construction Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rail through Sarai Kale Khan, the starting station of the Delhi-Meerut Rail. The Delhi-Alwar rail, expected to be completed by mid-2025, will include a station at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Aerocity.

Shailendra Bhatia emphasised the importance of this high-speed rail connection, stating that it is crucial to expand the airport's catchment area. The approval for this project has come from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the total travel time between the two airports is estimated to be around 80 minutes. While alternative options, such as an express metro directly connecting the two airports, were considered, they were deemed impractical due to cost constraints. 

More modes, including high-speed buses, set to launch soon

Additionally, the Noida airport authorities are working on other modes of public transportation, such as high-speed bus corridors, to link the airport with Delhi and Gurgaon. Plans for a multi-modal transport connectivity for the airport are in progress.

Noida airport officials believe that such connectivity initiatives will make the airport more attractive for airlines to commence operations. Christoph Schnellmann, the CEO of the airport, mentioned that the airport is expected to be operational by the end of the year. Ongoing activities include runway asphalting, paving, and the installation of the baggage system. The airport is also forming partnerships to develop retail and food and beverage experiences for travellers.

 

 

 

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

