Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Delhi SHOCKER: Cop Dragged for 800 m on Car Bonnet in Cantt Area

According to police, ASI Hanuman Sahay and head constable Balwant were doing prosecution at IGIA Terminal 1 near the airport hotel.

Srinwanti Das
Road accident
Cop dragged on bonnet | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi around 10 am on Saturday, a policeman was reportedly dragged on a car bonnet for about a kilometre. According to police, ASI Hanuman Sahay and head constable Balwant were doing prosecution at IGIA Terminal 1 near the airport hotel.

The cops reportedly asked the driver of a cab (UP 16 JT 0656) to produce his driving license. 

The driver reportedly told them that his license was seized during a challan. When he was told to produce the challan in which his licence was seized, the driver got back into the taxi and rushed towards the traffic staff. ASI Hanuman Sahay had a narrow escape, but HC Balwant fell on the bonnet of the taxi while the driver dragged him for about 700-800 meters. 

Identified as Rashid Ali, the accused was stopped by the other taxi drivers and beat staff near NSG traffic signal. 

ASI Hanuman Sahay called the PCR, while local police also reached the spot. The accused (43) was apprehended and was taken to Delhi Cantt police station. 

HC Balwant got injured his right hand. His MLC is yet to be prepared.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

