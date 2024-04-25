Delhi Police received a PCR call around 12.30 am on Thursday morning about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives | Image:ANI/Representative

New Delhi: An ice cream vendor has been stabbed to death near India Gate in the national capital, police said. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Prabhakar (25).

According to Delhi Police, information was received about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives late on Wednesday evening, after which the police took the victim to the hospital. Later the victim succumbed to his injuries, police added.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim's bag’” the police said.

A case has also been registered under IPC section 302.

The accused who is currently on the run has been identified with the help of CCTV cameras placed in the nearby shops.

Further investigation and efforts to nab the accused are underway.