New Delhi Weather: Amid prevailing cold weather conditions and zero visibility in several parts of Delhi-NCR region, the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday has issued a travel advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling. On Sunday too, a total of 10 flights were diverted, nearly 100 delayed, and some cancelled at the Delhi airport, as low visibility due to dense fog conditions disrupted operations.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on X.

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisory Amid Zero Visibility

Earlier on Sunday, low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India impacted IndiGo flight operations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by air.

According to an official statement from IndiGo Airlines, “Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

Nearly 100 flights, including overseas services, were delayed, and some of the flights cancelled due to the bad weather, the official said. According to agencies, the visibility at the airport was almost zero during the period from 4 am to 10 am on Sunday.

During this period, there were no flight departures and only 15 arrivals. The airport handles around 60 departures and arrivals per hour in normal weather conditions. Reports further claimed that the 10 diversions were due to the pilots operating the flights concerned not being trained for CAT III landings.An international flight was initially diverted to Mumbai but due to bad weather was later rerouted to Jaipur.

Delhi Wakes Up to Thick Fog

On Monday, the national capital woke to a thick fog, with the minimum temperature being 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog gripping the national capital.

AQI in ‘Severe’ Category, GRAP Stage III Reimposed in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the 'severe' category on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) amid the cold weather conditions. CAQM on Sunday decided to reimpose restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 1, after the air quality improved in the region.