Delhi, the heart of India and home to all cultures is one of the most amazing and thrilling cities of our country. Whenever we hear the name of this city a gallery of pictures goes through the eyes, from the royal Red Fort to the glorious India Gate. The city has everything one can ask for, from the Chandni Chowk to Rajghat, the Lotus Temple to the Qutub Minar complex.

The city has a rich history which is alive from hundreds of years, and when it comes to food it has everything. Moreover, Delhi might be the only place where you can get every cuisine from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. However, a post on X by a user started a debate on social media by saying “Delhi is boring.”

Check out the post:

The whole scene started when a X user posted that, “Delhi is so boring. (Most Indian cities maybe?) There’s no actual water bodies, no trails, no hikes, no nice safe walks, no scenic places to stroll along. Eating is all you can do. That is literally the only activity in Delhi if you disagree, change my mind."

That post must hurt the people who love Delhi wholeheartedly and people started replying and countering her by sharing what Delhi has.

Reactions of users in the comments:

One of the users said, “What? Who told you Delhi doesn't have any hiking places? Search Ghazipur landfill. The top view is too scenic.”

Another one wrote a whole paragraph over it,

“Disagree Water bodies - purana kila lake boating, model town naini lake, rajghat lake with lots of ducks, some water bodies in North campus ridge

Trails and hikes - North campus ridge, south campus ridge, tughlalabad fort

Nice safe walks - all gated colonies have safe walks, in public places - u can stroll in CP, all major markets like karol bagh, saket, model town 2, green Park, south ex market, khan market - easy stroll - but of course u have to bear the heat in summers and extreme cold in winters

Scenic places with a stroll - northern ridge, sunday rahagiri at CP, rajghat stroll, Japanese park in rohini, lodhi gardens, ashok vatika at ashok vihar, large dda parks at shalimar and pitampura.”

“Kartavya path. Ashoka Road, shanti path great places to stroll. There are hikes around beautiful DDA Park in Lado Sarai. Hauz khas - water body, some bird sanctuaries next to river in east Delhi. Lodhi garden, sundar nursery.

Delhi has a lot, you seem focussed on eating.”

“Delhi isn't boring! Explore Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Tilpath Valley, Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Jahanpanah Forest, Sanjay Van, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, and Neela Hauz.

Nature awaits beyond the city buzz!”

“This is from delhi. U can clearly see a water body, trail, nice safe walk as well as scenic. Plz thoda search karne ki kasht kia karo delhi has everything u r looking for. Tomorrow is sunday come n see for yourself u can thank me later :)”

And people shared many other things to do in Delhi.