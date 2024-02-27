English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 02:25 IST

Delhi Jal Board Alert: High Levels of Ammonia in Yamuna Hits Water Supply in Several Areas

Delhi Jal Board said that due to high levels of Ammonia in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water supply will be at low pressure in several parts of Delhi.

Digital Desk
Yamuna in Delhi
Delhi Jal Board notified that Ammonia has exceeded maximum treatable limit over 2.5 ppm in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond affecting 30-50% of water production at Wazirabad WTP. | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: High levels of ‘Ammonia’ in River Yamuna has started affecting the supply of drinking water in Delhi, and appears to be leading to a major drinking water scarcity in the national capital. Amid high levels of pollution in the Yamuna river at Wazirabad, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday announced that water supply will be at low pressure in several parts of Delhi. Issuing a notification, the DJB appealed to the residents in those areas to store water, as per their requirements to meet their need, till the situation improves.

The DJB notified that due to high levels of pollutants (Ammonia over 2.5 ppm) in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, 30-50% of water production has been affected at Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure till the situation improves in several areas located in North Delhi, South Delhi and Central Delhi.

Areas of North, South and Central Delhi to remain affected

In view of the increase in the pollution levels in Yamuna, the jal board advised residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per requirement. However, water tankers will also be available on request, said the DJB.

According to the Delhi Jal Board, the areas, which will remain affected, due to low-pressure water supply includes the areas such as Majnu Ka Tila, Vidhan Sabha, Rajghat, Press NDMC, Hans Bhawan, CGO Complex, Defence Colony, South Extension, Wazirabad Staff Quarter, Signature Bridge, LNJP Hospital, WHO, IP Emergency, JJ Cluster Bhairon Road, ZOO, Wazirabad Village, INMAS Army, Timarpur, Bharat nagar, Gopalpur, SFS Flats, Gujranwala Town, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Lawrence Road, Punjabi Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Nirankari Colony, RBTB Hospital, Kingsway Camp, Azadpur Village, Indra Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Shanti Van, ISBT, GPO, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Hanuman Mandir & UGRs-, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park., Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Greater kailash, Burari and their adjoining areas and others on command of Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant.

Earlier, the residents in several areas of North, South and Central Delhi raised concerns about the water shortage, mud accumulation in water buckets, and sewage smells in water.

As per the local residents residing in the affected areas, the water supply has been irregular after the ammonia levels at Wazirabad pond exceeded the maximum treatable limit. 
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 02:25 IST

