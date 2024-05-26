3 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi's Krishna Nagar | Image:Pixabay

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a house in Krishna Nagar area of Delhi last night, leaving three people dead and several injured

The fire broke out at a ground-plus-four storey structure. The deceased have been identified as Parmila Shad (66), Keshav Sharma (18), Anju Sharma (34).

According to sources, the fire had erupted in the parking lot of the residential building trapping 11 two-wheeler vehicles. The blaze further spread to the first floor apartment. The second, third and fourth floors were also impacted by the heat and smoke.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire department rushed five fire tenders to douse the flames.

Sources said, one charred body was recovered from the first floor whereas 12 others were rescued from the upper floors. The injured were rushed to different hospitals. The two injured who were admitted to GTB hospital were declared dead by doctors while one person in serious condition was referred to Max Hospital.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

