Delhi LG Directs Appointment of Eligible Candidates on 2,346 Home Guards Posts
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the services department for immediate appointment of eligible candidates on 2,346 posts of home guards.
Delhi LG VK Saxena orders appointment of eligible candidates for 2,346 Home Guards posts | Image: PTI/ File Photo
