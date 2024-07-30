sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 17:30 IST, July 30th 2024

Delhi LG Flags Off 320 Electric Buses, Says They Will Strengthen Fight Against Pollution

Saxena said this addition will aid in Delhi's fight against pollution. "We are launching 320 electric buses. These will provide relief to the people of Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The e-buses are accessible for people with disabilities and equipped with CCTV cameras and panic buttons.
The e-buses are accessible for people with disabilities and equipped with CCTV cameras and panic buttons. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:30 IST, July 30th 2024