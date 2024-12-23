Published 22:16 IST, December 23rd 2024
Delhi LG Raises Income Limit for EWS Admissions in Private Schools to 5 Lakh
Delhi LG VK Saxena raises annual income limit for EWS quota students in private schools from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting more students, says Raj Niwas.
New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena approved raising the annual income limit for EWS quota students to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh for private school admissions, according to a Raj Niwas notification issued on Monday.
This change will benefit a larger number of students whose parents fall under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.
In its December 5, 2023 order, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government to raise the threshold limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
"However, the Delhi government through the chief minister had submitted a file with a proposal to enhance the limit to only Rs 2.5 lakh in October end. The LG while approving the proposal of the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, had strongly advised the CM to revisit this threshold limit and raise it to at least Rs 5 lakh," it said.
Thereafter, the High Court in an order dated November 13, observed that its earlier orders had remained disobeyed, the notification said.
This compelled the Delhi government to yet again revise the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and send it to LG for approval on Monday, it added.
