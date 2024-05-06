Advertisement

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Monday recommended an NIA probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for receiving political funding from banned terrorist organisation “Sikhs for Justice”, Republic has learnt. Saxena had received complaint that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had received funds to the tune of USD 16 million from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

The complaint refers to a video released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he has alleged that Kejriwal-led AAP received USD 16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

Advertisement

Saxena has recommended that since the complaint is made against a Chief Minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, “the electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination.”

The move comes a day before the Supreme Court is due to hear Kejriwal's interim bail plea in the backdrop of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy Scam case, also known as the liquorgate.

Advertisement

Additionally, the LG has also referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a letter written by Kejriwal to one Iqbal Singh in January 2014, mentioning that “the AAP Government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof. Bhullar and would be working on other issues including formation of SIT, etc. sympathetically and in a time-bound manner”.

For the uninitiated, Iqbal Singh had sat on a fast at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding written assurance for the release of Bhullar and he had ended his fast after receiving the letter from Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Soon after LG recommended an NIA probe against CM Kejriwal, the AAP hit out at the Centre, alleging “yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP”.

“The BJP is rattled by fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls as they are losing all seven Delhi seats”, news agency PTI quoted AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj as saying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed the move, saying, "Gurpatwant Singh Pannun – from whose organisation Kejriwal had taken 16 million US dollars – is the same man who had threatened to hijack an Air India aircraft and had also threatened Prime Minister's programmes at several places in India. Kejriwal took such a hefty amount from such a dangerous organisation, and this was revealed by Pannun himself and now that the Lt Governor has ordered an NIA investigation against him - I welcome this”.

(With inputs from PTI)