Published 19:07 IST, December 30th 2024

Delhi LG Saxena Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM', Writes Letter To CM

LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister

Delhi LG Saxena Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM', Writes Letter To CM | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister

"...I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative… As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister..." reads the letter.

Image
Image

Updated 19:12 IST, December 30th 2024

