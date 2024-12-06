Delhi LG VK Saxena Criticizes DUSIB For Lapses In Ground Rent Revision

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena criticised the DUSIB for its negligence in revising the ground rent for lands and properties under it, resulting in substantial financial losses to the public exchequer.

According to a statement, the issue surfaced during the hearing of an appeal filed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) against the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

It was revealed that despite mandatory provisions, DUSIB had not revised the rent for two plots allotted in 1984 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Shahzada Bagh Industrial Area and Sarai Basti, Rohtak Road.

After DUSIB was constituted in 2010, the properties were transferred to it, and the responsibility for charging rent was assigned to the board, it stated.

It mentioned that the agreement stipulated a rent revision every five years, but no revision occurred for nearly 30 years. In 2018, DUSIB issued a sudden demand of Rs 35 crore, including interest, from HPCL. Saxena, while hearing the matter, observed that the case highlights the negligence of DUSIB officials responsible for land and property administration.

He emphasised that these officials should have taken proactive steps to protect DUSIB’s interests by timely revising the ground rent.

The LG directed DUSIB’s CEO to conduct a fact-finding inquiry to identify the officials accountable for the lapse. He also instructed DUSIB to recalculate the ground rent in this case and develop a policy within 30 days for revising ground rents and charges for all its properties.

Additionally, it was decided that HPCL would pay the revised principal amount and interest only from 2018, the year DUSIB raised the demand, instead of retroactively from 1984, it added.