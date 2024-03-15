Updated March 15th, 2024 at 17:00 IST
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Raids BRS Leader K Kavitha's House in Hyderabad
The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday, raided the Hyderabad house of BRS leader K Kavitha. It is not clear if this is linked to the Delhi excise case.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday, raided the Hyderabad residence of BRS leader K Kavitha as part of a money laundering investigation. Official sources have not, as yet, clarified if this action is linked to the Delhi liquor policy case under which the ED previously questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao. The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a 'south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:56 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.