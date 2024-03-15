Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday, raided the Hyderabad residence of BRS leader K Kavitha as part of a money laundering investigation. Official sources have not, as yet, clarified if this action is linked to the Delhi liquor policy case under which the ED previously questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao. The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a 'south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

With inputs from PTI.