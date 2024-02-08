Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha likely to Skip ED Summons

Advertisement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha who was freshly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate is likely to skip the summons, the sources revealed.

As per sources, the 45-year-old leader sent a reply to ED via mail saying that she could not attend the interrogation today.

Advertisement

Earlier, she had joined the ED's interrogation thrice in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case.

The daughter of the former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to be questioned about her association with Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru’s Indospirits Group.

Advertisement

As per officials, she will also be questioned on allegations that the so-called 'South Group,' of which she was a member paid alleged kickbacks to the tune of RS 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Meanwhile, Kiran Reddy Chamala, TPCC Vice President on the fresh summoned by ED said, “ED notice to K Kavitha is just because Lok Sabha polls are around the corner and BjP wants to show to the people of Telangana that they are A team or B team of BRS. However in the recent assembly elections people have understood that BJP and BRS are one and the same.”