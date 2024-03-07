Advertisement

Delhi Liquor Scam Case: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday ordered Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16 for not complying with the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s summons in the Delhi liquor scam case. The court, while hearing the second complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the Delhi Chief Minister, summoned him. The court’s summon to Kejriwal has come up following the central probe agency moved to the court after Arvind Kejriwal skipped multiple summons by the agency to join the investigation pertaining to the Delhi liquor scam case.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the ED filed a fresh complaint before the Delhi court seeking the prosecution of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal for non-compliance with the summons for the eight time in a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Kejriwal claimed that ED summons to him are illegal and politically motivated

The agency, in its complaint, stated that Kejriwal “intentionally” and “deliberately” skipped summons issued to him.

The hearing for the previous complaint, related to the initial three summonses issued by the ED, is also slated for March 16.

Kejriwal has so far skipped eight summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate on various dates, including February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2, December 22 and March 4. The ED seeks to record Kejriwal's statement regarding policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery in the case.