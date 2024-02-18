Advertisement

Delhi reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

The cumulative case tally of Delhi stands at 14,38,586, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, the bulletin said. Nineteen patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remains at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it stated.

The bulletin said that 70,651 tests were conducted on the previous day, of which 49,728 were RT-PCR tests, while the rest rapid antigen tests.