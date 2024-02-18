Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

The cumulative case tally stands at 14,38,556, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, it said. Eighteen patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin stated.

It said that 66,278 tests were conducted on the previous day, of which 42,261 were RT-PCR tests, while the rest rapid antigen tests.

The national capital reported 20 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. Delhi reported 28 cases of the infection on Sunday and 41 on Saturday.

On Friday, it reported 55 Covid cases and one death.

There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 379 on the previous day, according to the Tuesday bulletin.

The number of patients in home isolation stands at 127, up from 116 a day ago, and the number of containment zones is 98, it said.

Over 1.61 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the national capital, out of which over 49 lakh have received both the jabs.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395Â cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital. PTI SLB ANB ANB