English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:40 IST

Delhi logs 39 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi logs 39 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

Advertisement

The cumulative case tally stands at 14,38,556, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, it said. Eighteen patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin stated.

Advertisement

It said that 66,278 tests were conducted on the previous day, of which 42,261 were RT-PCR tests, while the rest rapid antigen tests.

The national capital reported 20 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. Delhi reported 28 cases of the infection on Sunday and 41 on Saturday.

Advertisement

On Friday, it reported 55 Covid cases and one death.

There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 379 on the previous day, according to the Tuesday bulletin.

Advertisement

The number of patients in home isolation stands at 127, up from 116 a day ago, and the number of containment zones is 98, it said.

Over 1.61 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the national capital, out of which over 49 lakh have received both the jabs.

Advertisement

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395Â cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

Advertisement

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Advertisement

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital. PTI SLB ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

21 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

21 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

21 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Narcotics Bureau Issue Notice To Sai Dharam Tej Starrer Gaanja Shankar

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Heroics in Rajkot garners acclaim from star cricketer

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Pune Traffic Alert: 4 Major Roads To Be Closed Tomorrow On Shivjayanti

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Rakul’s In-Laws, Akshay Kumar Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo