Delhi Man Dies After Collapsing at Sunburn EDM Festival in North Goa

Panaji: A Delhi resident collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa, a police official said on Sunday.
The Goa police spokesperson identified the deceased as Karan Kashyap (26), a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.
"The incident took place at 9:45pm on Saturday. Kashyap collapsed and lost consciousness and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mapusa. He died while undergoing treatment," the official said.
The post mortem will be carried out at Goa Medical College and Hospital and action will follow if any foul play is detected, the police spokesperson added.
