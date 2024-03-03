Delhi: Man, His Mother Killed After Bike Collides with Road Divider

Advertisement

New Delhi: A woman and her son died in southeast Delhi after the bike they were riding on skidded out of control and collided with a road divider, police officials said on Sunday. The woman, identified as Shanti Devi and her son, Rahul, were residents of Faridabad and the duo had been making their way to ITO on Saturday when the accident took place around Sarai Kale Khan.

After receiving a call late on Saturday night, the Sunlight Colony police station dispatched a team to the scene of the accident and took the injured mother-son duo to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, both mother and son succumbed to their injuries while being treated.

Advertisement

According to an eyewitness account brought forth during the police investigation, the man, who was driving the bike, suddenly lost control of the two-wheeler which subsequently skidded towards and then collided with a divider. Both mother and son suffered serious injuries as a result which eventually led to their deaths.

With inputs from PTI.