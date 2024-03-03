English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Delhi: Man, His Mother Killed After Bike Collides with Road Divider

As per an eyewitness account, the man lost control of his bike around Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, leading to the two-wheeler skidding towards a divider.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Road accident
Mother-son duo killed after their bike collided with a road divider in Delhi. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A woman and her son died in southeast Delhi after the bike they were riding on skidded out of control and collided with a road divider, police officials said on Sunday. The woman, identified as Shanti Devi and her son, Rahul, were residents of Faridabad and the duo had been making their way to ITO on Saturday when the accident took place around Sarai Kale Khan.  

After receiving a call late on Saturday night, the Sunlight Colony police station dispatched a team to the scene of the accident and took the injured mother-son duo to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, both mother and son succumbed to their injuries while being treated. 

Advertisement

According to an eyewitness account brought forth during the police investigation, the man, who was driving the bike, suddenly lost control of the two-wheeler which subsequently skidded towards and then collided with a divider. Both mother and son suffered serious injuries as a result which eventually led to their deaths. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo