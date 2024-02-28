Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Delhi Man Dies After Being Hit by Moving Metro Train on Yellow Line

Services were delayed for about 20 minutes on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior DMRC official said.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Image used for representation purposes | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: An unidentified man died after he was hit by a moving train at a Yellow Line metro station on Wednesday, according to officials.

Services were delayed for about 20 minutes on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior DMRC official said.

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

According to Metro police, the deceased is yet to be identified.

A mobile number was found written in a slip recovered from his pocket. Further probe is on, they said.

The incident took place around 11:30 am and the train was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, the Delhi Metro official added.

A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for Headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

