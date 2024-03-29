×

Updated February 15th, 2022 at 15:15 IST

Delhi: Man injured in fight with neighbour over remarks on sister

A man was injured after he was allegedly attacked with a knife during a fight with his neighbour over the latter's remarks about his sister in Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A man was injured after he was allegedly attacked with a knife during a fight with his neighbour over the latter's remarks about his sister in Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Ankush (19), has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. His father, Raghubir, also sustained injuries in the fight, they said.

Police said they rushed to the spot after receiving information that a fight had broken out between two people in JJ Colony in Wazirpur.

The complainant's sister was standing in the street when the accused passed some remark about her, triggering the fight. Both parties have sustained injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

According to the medico-legal case (MLC), both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fight. The complainant and his brother have been discharged from the hospital, she said.

Raghubir is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

On the basis of the statement given by the complainant's sister, a case has been registered under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bharat Nagar police station, they said. 

Published February 15th, 2022 at 15:15 IST

