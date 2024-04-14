×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Delhi: Man Sustains Gunshot in Head From Close Range

An eyewitness of the incident reported that a person had shot the victim while walking on the road, from a close range from behind”, officials said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi: Man Sustains Gunshot in Head From Close Range
Delhi: Man Sustains Gunshot in Head From Close Range | Image:Unsplash /Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 35-year old man named Shahnawaz, was shot in the head from a close range by an unidentified person in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Friday, police said. 

The police rushed Shahnawaz, a labourer by profession, to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. His condition is said to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Advertisement

The police received a PCR call around 11.30 am on Friday regarding a man being shot in the head in Kabir market, the DCP said.

"A team was immediately rushed to the spot and it was found that Shahnawaz sustained a single bullet injury to his head”, he said.

Advertisement

The bullet entry wound is from the back of the head, occipital region and the exit wound is on the left side temporal region, he said.

“An eyewitness reported that a person had shot Shahnawaz, while walking on the road, from a close range from behind”, he added.

Advertisement

The police also found a bullet from the spot, Tirkey said.

"CCTV footage is being scanned. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the spot. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident", he said.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway, he added. 

Inputs taken from PTI

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Realty skills imperative

4 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

5 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

5 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

5 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

12 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

14 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

16 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

20 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

20 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

23 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

23 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

23 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

24 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

24 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo