Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 19:39 IST

Delhi max temp at 42.6 deg C; heatwave likely to abate soon

Delhi reeled under a heatwave on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 42.6 degree Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi reeled under a heatwave on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 42.6 degree Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

This is the highest temperature of the season and the city also recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius on April 11, it said.

The minimum temperature of the national capital settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The humidity oscillated between 31 per cent and 17 per cent, it said.

With record seven days of heatwave, it is also considered to be one of the warmest April in Delhi. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.

The IMD also predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in the national capital till April 22 and strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on April 19 and April 20.

Relief is expected as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22. More activity is possible on April 21. This is because of an approaching western disturbance approaching and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. Wind pattern will also change," a SkymetWeather report said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 6 pm was 324, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 19:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

33 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Retail Inflation Overstated Amid Changing Consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: Three wickets down for MI

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Article 370: Yami Gautam, Priyamani Starrer Banned In All Gulf Countries

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand: 3 Killed by Elephant in Seperate Attacks

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Vivek Recalls The Time When His Personal, Professional Life Went Wrong

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo