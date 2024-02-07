English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Delhi Metro Changes Timings for Republic Day, Check Details Inside

Metro train services will be available at a 30 minute-headway till 06:00 am and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day on Januar

Digital Desk
Delhi metro expansion plans
Delhi metro expansion plans | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday has announced that the metro train services in the national capital will start at 04:00 am on January 26 to facilitate people going to attend the Republic Day event. The DMRC will commence its services on all lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path in order to witness the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January.

According to sources, the metro train services will be available at a 30 minute-headway till 06:00 am and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day on January 26, keeping Republic Day ceremony in mind.

The Delhi Metro further stated that people, who will be in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony, will be issued coupons on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations to be valid for exit from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro station only to reach the Kartavya Path to attend the auspicious ceremony. For reporters, the same coupon will be valid for performing return journey from these two stations only.

Also, the passengers with their e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets marked with Enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 & V2 are advised to de-board at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station. Similarly, those marked with Enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to de-board at Central Secretariat Metro Station.  

According to the DMRC Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications Anuj Dayal, “Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly.”  

However, the cost of these coupons (tickets) will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in its official statement.
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

