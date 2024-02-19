Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Delhi Metro: Gate No. 2 at Chhattarpur Station to Remain Closed Due to Expansion Work. Check Details

The gate will be inaccessible to commuters owing to Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion work

Digital Desk
Good News! Delhi Metro changes colour code of upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad metro corridor - Check details
This closure will remain in effect until the completion of Phase-IV construction. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The entry and exit from gate number 2 at Chhattarpur metro station is prohibited, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The gate will be inaccessible to commuters owing to Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion work. This closure will remain in effect until the completion of Phase-IV construction. Taking to Twitter, the DMRC wrote,” Entry/Exit from Gate no. 2 at Chhattarpur Metro station has been closed for Phase 4 expansion work. Passengers are advised to use Gates 1 and 3 for entry/exit purposes(sic).”

Delhi Metro Phase-IV project

The Delhi Metro’s expansion project is currently underway on three priority corridors that will house a total of 45 stations. These corridors – ‘Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg’ extension (28.92 km) and the ‘Majlis Park-Maujpur’ extension (12.55 km) – are extensions of the operational ‘Magenta Line’ and ‘Pink Line’, respectively. 

During Phase-IV project, ‘Aerocity-Tughlakabad’ corridor (23.62 km) will also be constructed to connect the  ‘Violet Line’ and ‘Airport Line’ from their respective ends. This corridor is being referred to as the ‘Golden Line’. 

Among these 65.2 km-long corridors, a 28-km stretch will be constructed underground whereas the remaining portion of the route will be elevated. Notably, the Chhattarpur metro station will become an interchange facility after ‘Golden Line’ corridor becomes operational. 
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

