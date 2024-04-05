×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Delhi Metro Golden Line: Phase 4 Corridor to Have 15 Stations. Full List Here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce 15 new stations on the Golden Line Corridor. The corridor will stretch approximately 23 kilometers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Golden Line, the forthcoming Phase 4 expansion, is a new addition to the Delhi Metro and is a pivotal development in the city’s public transportation network
The Golden Line, the forthcoming Phase 4 expansion, is a new addition to the Delhi Metro and is a pivotal development in the city's public transportation network
New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce 15 new stations on the Golden Line Corridor. The corridor will stretch approximately 23 kilometers. 

Golden corridor targets to improve connectivity both within Delhi and across its regions while cutting short the travel times for residents and visitors. 

The Golden corridor will facilitate as a major link connecting the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line. 

Other stations on this route are Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar. 

A major aspect of this 24-kilometre rapid transit line is its strategic interchange facility at Tughlakabad Metro Station, providing smooth transfers between the Golden Line and the Purple Line. 

The station also boasts 23-metre-deep parking facility and a short subway, targeting to improve commuter experience and inter-line connectivity. 

Golden Line corridor is one aspect of the Phase 4, which consists of total distance of 65 kilometers across three major corridors. The three major corridors comprises of Majlis Park to Maujpur stretch (Pink Line), Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (Magenta Line) , and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Golden Line). 

The completion of Phase 4 is anticipated in December 2024. As per media reports, the Delhi Development Authority has set aside Rs 350 crore in the 2023-2024 budget to support DMRC's endeavors. The total cost of phase 4 expansion is Rs 55,000 crore.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

