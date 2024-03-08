×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Delhi Metro Launches Homegrown Software to Streamline Complaint Management Process

The new software will reportedly allow the DMRC to track the status of complaints in real-time alongside the the level of satisfaction of the complainants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a statement made on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it had launched a homegrown software aimed at streamlining the process of handling customer complaints and addressing their grievances. Besides allowing DMRC management and complaint officers to review the status of complaints in real-time, this new software will also analyse the nature of the complaints being made and the level of their satisfactory disposal.

Vikas Kumar, the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), launched the Public Complaints Management System (PCMS) software at Metro Bhawan here in the presence of other senior officers.

The DMRC receives complaints and suggestions from passengers through multiple channels such as the IVRS-based helpline system, dedicated email service and social media platforms.

A dedicated Public Complaints Cell ensures that the grievances are attended to on priority. This new software will help in further streamlining the entire process, the statement said.

PCMS is an indigenously developed mechanism that will help in increasing the speed, accuracy and accessibility of the complaints management infrastructure already in place, it said.

The user-friendly software will make the entire process simple and will help in real-time monitoring of complaints, tracking and categorising of the feedback and allotting them to the right officials for quick redressal, the statement added. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

