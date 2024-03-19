×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Delhi Metro Live Chori: Women Stealing Phone At Rajiv Chowk Station, Youtuber Records On Camera

Youtuber records 'Delhi Metro Live Chori' at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, video goes viral

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Women caught stealing at Rajiv chowk Delhi metro video goes viral
Women caught stealing at Rajiv chowk Delhi metro video goes viral | Image:sintugupta/youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi metro is in news once again. This time two women who caught on camera stealing phone at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

A youtuber has shared a live video where two women caught stealing phone at Rajiv Chowk metro station and passengers are thrashing them. 

According to the youtuber, the incident took place at Rajiv Chowk Metro station where two women caught stealing from another women passenger when she was about to board a train.

In the viral video women thieves can be seen being confronted by the metro passengers. The passengers can also be seen slapping one of the two women. 

Later the women were handed over to the security guards who took them away.

Watch Viral Video:

The youtuber was quick enough to shoot the entire incident on camera and went on to live stream the entire video on his youtube channel.

The video shared by the youtuber comes with a caption which says, “Delhi Metro Me Live Chori”. This video is now going viral on social media with people praising the youtuber for his job.

One viewer comments, “Good job bhai”, another viewer comments, “Great job bro u r blessed by thousands of Indian”. One more comment says, “Sintu gupta u did a fabulous job....motivating us to fight for truth and these kind of people...”

screengrab of comment section

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Viral

