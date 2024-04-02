×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Delhi Metro Service Disruption ALERT: Delay in Yellow Line Today, DMRC Issues Advisory

A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur, causing trains to run slowly on the Delhi Metro route

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Good News! Delhi Metro changes colour code of upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad metro corridor - Check details
A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Commuters using Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line today may face some inconvenience in the face of speed restriction. In view of the disruption, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory alerting commuters about a delay in services on Yellow Line on Tuesday. A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur, causing trains to run slowly on the route.

The speed limit has been set in wake of construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. 

Advertisement

“A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4. This may cause a slight delay in services. 

Follow our social media channels for updates,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on its official X handle.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya

MI fans on Hardik Pandya

a few seconds ago
Shane Watson

Watson impressed by Riyan

a minute ago
Stock market news

South Korean shares

2 minutes ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

7 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

13 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

15 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

19 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

21 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

23 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

25 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

27 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

29 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

34 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo