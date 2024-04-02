A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line | Image:Republic

New Delhi: Commuters using Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line today may face some inconvenience in the face of speed restriction. In view of the disruption, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory alerting commuters about a delay in services on Yellow Line on Tuesday. A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur, causing trains to run slowly on the route.

The speed limit has been set in wake of construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4.

“A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4. This may cause a slight delay in services.

Follow our social media channels for updates,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on its official X handle.

Further details are awaited.