×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Delhi Metro Extends Services Till 12:15 Am for WPL 2024 Finals Today | Details Inside

The Delhi Gate metro station is the closest to the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Metro
The Delhi Gate metro station is the closest to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of the final match of Women's Premier League to be held between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Metro has announced extending timing for train operations till 12.15 on Monday.

The Delhi Metro tweeted, “To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hrs past midnight(sic).”

Advertisement

“Services will be made available till terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timings may be further modified(sic).”, it said in another tweet. The WPL fans will be able to experience smooth journey after the DC and RCB clash for glory tonight .

Advertisement

The Delhi Gate metro station is the closest to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

7 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

7 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

13 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

19 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

25 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

25 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

29 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

33 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

36 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

37 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

37 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

41 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

43 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

43 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo