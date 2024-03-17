Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:55 IST
Delhi Metro Extends Services Till 12:15 Am for WPL 2024 Finals Today | Details Inside
The Delhi Gate metro station is the closest to the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
New Delhi: In view of the final match of Women's Premier League to be held between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Metro has announced extending timing for train operations till 12.15 on Monday.
The Delhi Metro tweeted, “To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hrs past midnight(sic).”
“Services will be made available till terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timings may be further modified(sic).”, it said in another tweet. The WPL fans will be able to experience smooth journey after the DC and RCB clash for glory tonight .
