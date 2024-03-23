Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:24 IST
Delhi Metro UPDATE: ITO, Lok Kalyan Marg Stations Now Open for Passengers
The Delhi Metro has reopened the ITO and the Lok Kalyan Marg stations, a day after these were closed in view of an AAP protest.
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has reopened the ITO and the Lok Kalyan Marg stations, a day after these were closed in view of an AAP protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Saturday.
"ITO metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg metro station are now open for entry/exit," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.
On Friday, the DMRC announced that the two stations would remain closed until further notice.
The move came after the AAP launched a protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:24 IST
