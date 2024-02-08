English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Delhi Weather: Min Temp Touches All Time Low at 3.3 degrees Celsius, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The highest recorded temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius. An Orange alert has been issued by IMD for dense fog.

Digital Desk
Minimum Temperature
The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning in Delhi decreased to 3.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest it has been this winter. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning in Delhi reduced to 3.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest it has been this winter. 

The highest recorded temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius. An Orange alert has been issued by IMD for dense fog. 

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in Delhi that was recorded today was four degrees below the season's average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD further claimed 100 m visibility was reported at 0700 hrs IST at Palam Airport, but it reduced to 00 m at 0730 hrs IST. It stated that at 0700 and 0730 IST, the visibility at Safdarjung airport was 50 meters.

Advertisement

According to news agency ANI, which cited airport sources, roughly thirty aircraft leaving from Delhi were delayed and seventeen others were canceled as the visibility decreased. In Delhi today, about thirty trains were also running late.

On Monday, the national capital was ambushed in a cold wave for fourth straight day, with minimum temperature recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius. 

Advertisement

As it issued an orange signal for Tuesday and Wednesday over Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the cold and fog are not expected to let up over the next few days.

An orange alert, which was also in place on Monday, warns people of inclement weather and of potential disruptions to everyday life.

Advertisement

Monday was the fourth straight day the minimum temperature fell to a low for this winter – it was 3.5°C on Sunday, 3.6°C on Saturday and 3.9°C on Friday.

IMD declares a “cold wave” when the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World18 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement