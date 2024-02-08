Delhi Weather: Min Temp Touches All Time Low at 3.3 degrees Celsius, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning in Delhi decreased to 3.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest it has been this winter. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning in Delhi reduced to 3.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest it has been this winter.

The highest recorded temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius. An Orange alert has been issued by IMD for dense fog.

The minimum temperature in Delhi that was recorded today was four degrees below the season's average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD further claimed 100 m visibility was reported at 0700 hrs IST at Palam Airport, but it reduced to 00 m at 0730 hrs IST. It stated that at 0700 and 0730 IST, the visibility at Safdarjung airport was 50 meters.

According to news agency ANI, which cited airport sources, roughly thirty aircraft leaving from Delhi were delayed and seventeen others were canceled as the visibility decreased. In Delhi today, about thirty trains were also running late.

On Monday, the national capital was ambushed in a cold wave for fourth straight day, with minimum temperature recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius.

As it issued an orange signal for Tuesday and Wednesday over Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the cold and fog are not expected to let up over the next few days.

An orange alert, which was also in place on Monday, warns people of inclement weather and of potential disruptions to everyday life.

Monday was the fourth straight day the minimum temperature fell to a low for this winter – it was 3.5°C on Sunday, 3.6°C on Saturday and 3.9°C on Friday.

IMD declares a “cold wave” when the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal.

