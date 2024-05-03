Advertisement

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday stressed the need for formulating a national policy to tackle the issue of unemployment, pointing to the high rate of joblessness among the country's youngsters.

A large number of youngsters are struggling to find jobs, while lakhs of government posts are lying vacant due to non-recruitment, he said.

Addressing a two-day national-level conference on employment, Rai said, "The need of the hour is to formulate a national employment policy to solve the problem of unemployment. Our country is facing a dreadful crisis of unemployment as young people are knocking on doors for work, despite having advanced degrees." The governments, instead of generating employment opportunities, are not filling up the vacant posts, leading to resentment and anger among the youngsters, he said, citing incidents of lathicharge on people demanding that recruitment exams be held on time.

Rai said the absence of a national policy on employment for seven decades since the independence has led to a high rate of unemployment and exacerbated economic challenges for the country. PTI VIT RC