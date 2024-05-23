Advertisement

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi dipped slightly on Thursday but remained around a notch above the normal for this time of the year as reported by PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature was recorded 0.8 notches above normal at 41 degrees Celsius while a 'yellow' warning remained in place.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange' warning for May 25-27. The national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats go to the polls on May 25.

Maximum temperatures in the national capital had soared to about 45 degrees Celsius, placing it under 'red' or 'orange' warnings due to expected heat waves in previous days.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius, 42.4 degrees on Tuesday and 44.1 degrees on Monday.

The highest temperature this summer was recorded on May 19 at 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The relative humidity oscillated between 42 per cent and 60 per cent during the day.

For Friday, the IMD has predicted mainly clear skies with surface winds reaching speeds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour during the day. It has also predicted a warm night at isolated places.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 42 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

There is no prediction for a heat wave in the national capital on Friday.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

The Met office has four colour-coded warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).