Published 16:56 IST, November 21st 2024
Delhi: Minor Girl Jumps Off Moving Bus After Altercation with Driver
A minor girl reportedly jumped off a moving mini bus in north Delhi after an altercation with the driver of the bus and another man.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi: Minor girl jumps off moving bus after altercation with driver, another man | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:56 IST, November 21st 2024