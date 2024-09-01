Published 19:31 IST, September 1st 2024
Delhi Shocker: Woman Strangles Newborn To Death Amid Social Stigma Over Girl Child
Police found the mother's behaviour suspicious and questioned her. She then broke down and confessed to killing her daughter.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Mother Strangles Newborn Daughter To Death Amid Social Stigma Over Girl Child | Image: Pixabay/Representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:29 IST, September 1st 2024