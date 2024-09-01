sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:31 IST, September 1st 2024

Delhi Shocker: Woman Strangles Newborn To Death Amid Social Stigma Over Girl Child

Police found the mother's behaviour suspicious and questioned her. She then broke down and confessed to killing her daughter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Mother Strangles Newborn Daughter To Death Amid Social Stigma Over Girl Child | Image: Pixabay/Representative
  • 2 min read
19:29 IST, September 1st 2024