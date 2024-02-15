Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Road Cave-In Leads To Traffic Snarls In Delhi's Najafgarh; Visuals Emerge

The Delhi Traffic Police shared the images of spot, asking the commuters to plan the journey accordingly.

Apoorva Shukla
Road cave-in leads to massive traffic jams
Road cave-in leads to massive traffic jams | Image: X
Delhi: A portion of the road caved-in Delhi's Najafgarh on Thursday, February 15, affecting the traffic. Traffic has been severely affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand due to a road cave. 

The Delhi Traffic Police shared the images of spot, asking the commuters to plan the journey accordingly. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

