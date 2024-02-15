Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:32 IST
Road Cave-In Leads To Traffic Snarls In Delhi's Najafgarh; Visuals Emerge
The Delhi Traffic Police shared the images of spot, asking the commuters to plan the journey accordingly.
Apoorva Shukla
- India
- 1 min read
Road cave-in leads to massive traffic jams | Image: X
Delhi: A portion of the road caved-in Delhi's Najafgarh on Thursday, February 15, affecting the traffic. Traffic has been severely affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand due to a road cave.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:32 IST
