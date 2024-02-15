Road Cave-In Leads To Traffic Snarls In Delhi's Najafgarh; Visuals Emerge

Advertisement

Delhi: A portion of the road caved-in Delhi's Najafgarh on Thursday, February 15, affecting the traffic. Traffic has been severely affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand due to a road cave.

The Delhi Traffic Police shared the images of spot, asking the commuters to plan the journey accordingly.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand due to a road cave-in near Dhansa Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/H6lV1uhuyE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 15, 2024

(This is a breaking copy)

