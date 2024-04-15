Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert for rainfall and hailstorms in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states. The IMD stated that rainfall spell with moderate thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail can occur over Delhi-NCR along with various parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and adjoining areas.

“Ongoing rainfall spell with moderate thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds & hail over Northwest India likely to continue during next 48 hours and abate thereafter,” the IMD raised alert on X handle.

The national capital region has been receiving rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and gusty winds for the past 2 days.

The IMD has also predicted isolated hailstorms in Delhi-NCR, West UP, MP, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh on April 14. While in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand an alert for isolated hailstorms has been issued on April 14 and 15.

Apart from this, the weather department has said that there is a possibility of isolated hailstorms in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 16.

On the other hand, the weather forecast agency has also cautioned against heat waves in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh during April 15 and 18. Likewise, similar conditions have been predicted in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal during April 16 and 18.

As per the IMD, a fresh Western disturbance is likely to impact Northwest India on April 18.



