Updated 08:46 IST, February 17th 2025
Earthquake in Delhi : Strong Tremors Shake Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida | LIVE
A powerful earthquake shook the Delhi-NCR region early Monday morning at around 5:35 AM, with tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.
08:46 IST, February 17th 2025
After Delhi, Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Jolts Bihar's Siwan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Siwan, Bihar at 08:02 IST today
(Source - National Center for Seismology)
08:36 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi NCR Earthquake: CCTV Visuals From Delhi's Budh Vihar Area
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. CCTV visuals from Budh Vihar area.
08:27 IST, February 17th 2025
'Have Never Felt Such Strong Tremors': Noida Resident After Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi NCR
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A resident of Noida, Amit says, "At 5.35 am, the whole building was shaking...Our whole family ran outside the home. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe"
08:03 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Numbers
08:00 IST, February 17th 2025
Why Did Delhi Feel Such Strong Tremors?
07:53 IST, February 17th 2025
Epicentre near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan: Official
The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI.
07:26 IST, February 17th 2025
'I Pray for Everyone's Safety': Arvind Kejriwal Reacts to Strong Tremors
07:19 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: PM Modi Urges Residents to Follow Precautions
In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”
06:48 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake: First Visuals From Residents Surface
06:40 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Epicenter in Nangloi Jat, Strong Tremors Felt
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was 5 Km and the epicenter was the New Delhi area.
However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake's depth was 10 km and the epicenter was Delhi's Nangloi Jat.
06:30 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: 'Never Felt Like This.....', Says Resident of Ghaziabad
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas. A resident of Ghaziabad says, "Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking..."
06:18 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Delhi Police Urge Caution, Emergency Helpline Issued
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi and surrounding regions, authorities have urged residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The tremors, recorded at a depth of 5 km, were felt widely across North India, sparking concerns of possible aftershocks.
Officials have advised people to stay calm and follow safety protocols in case of any further seismic activity. For any emergency assistance, residents can dial 112, the official helpline.
"We hope you all are safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, #Dial112," authorities stated in a public advisory.
06:14 IST, February 17th 2025
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR, Strong Tremors Felt Across North India
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Delhi shook the national capital and surrounding regions on [day], according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors, felt across north India, occurred at a depth of 5 km, making them noticeable to residents.
06:01 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.
Published 06:03 IST, February 17th 2025