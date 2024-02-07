Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:07 IST
Delhi-NCR Experiences Light Rainfall, IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies for Sunday
Delhi-NCR: The National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall on February 4, which started around 5:40 AM in the early morning and was predicted by the India Meteorological Department to have a cloudy sky with possible ‘light thundershowers' and ‘gusty winds’ on Sunday.
Further IMD predictions say that the maximum temperature in the region would be around 19 degrees and minimum temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the National Capital Region recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season average. In the morning, the capital recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season average, with some areas experiencing dense fog.
