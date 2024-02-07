Advertisement

Delhi Rain: The national capital is expected to get relief from the blurry haze as light rains occured in the region and adjoining areas on Wednesday afternoon. Amid the light rainfall, the movement of vehicles are likely to be affected in Delhi and NCR areas including Noida and Faridabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light rain or thundershower accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph towards the evening or night.

Weather fluctuations are expected to continue till February 3 because of a western disturbance, with further changes anticipated from thereon, a senior official said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Wednesday.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed